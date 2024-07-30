MALAYSIA: In a bold move to combat the rising tide of cyber offenses, Malaysia has announced that social media services with over 8 million users in the country will be required to obtain a license by August 1.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has declared that this measure is part of the government’s strategy to ensure that social media and internet messaging services adhere to Malaysian laws, which are designed to combat scams, cyberbullying, and sexual crimes.

Combating cyberbullying, scams

The MCMC has issued a statement emphasizing that failure to apply for a license by January 1, 2025, will result in legal action against the non-compliant social media services. This announcement follows a directive issued by Malaysia’s Communications Minister, Fahmi Fadzil, urging social media firms to address the government’s concerns regarding cybercrime and harmful content.

Last week, Minister Fadzil revealed that the regulator had already reached out to social media giants, including Meta, the parent company of Facebook, and TikTok, to enhance their monitoring efforts on their platforms. This call to action comes on the heels of a significant surge in harmful social media content reported earlier this year.

Malaysia strengthening regulatory framework

Currently, the MCMC has the authority to flag content that violates local laws to social media firms, but the onus is on the platforms to take action. With the new licensing requirement, Malaysia aims to strengthen its regulatory framework and ensure that social media services play an active role in safeguarding users from cyber threats and illegal activities.

The regulations are set to be implemented at the beginning of 2025. Companies that operate social media platforms and messaging services without securing a license may face legal action under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, as stated by the MCMC. The MCMC’s statement emphasized that this initiative aims to foster a more secure digital environment and enhance the online experience, particularly for young users and their families.

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, Malaysia’s proactive approach underscores the importance of collaboration between governments and tech companies in creating a safer online environment for all users.