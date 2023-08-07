Singaporean singer Nat Ho gets his break in the Korean music industry, says he looks forward to making magic

SEOUL: Singaporean singer and songwriter Nat Ho has moved to Seoul, South Korea with the intention to write K-music. Finally, all of his hard work is paying off. In 2022, Nat relocated to the said country to work on his music. He even studied Korean language in Yonsei University to be able to write Korean music.

Recently, he released a piece called ‘With You’, an English song with lyrics that he co-wrote with South Korean musician, Oh Yu-won. This song is performed by South Korean singer Luce, and it is part of the original soundtrack of the K-drama Sing My Crush, a coming-of-age series between two friends starring Korean artists Jang Do-yoon and Son Hyun-woo.

In an Instagram post, Nat Ho shared about the release of his song, With You. He stated in his post caption: “Finally got my first song cut “With You” released after it got confirmed last year! Thank you @jessica.yoowonoh and team for believing in me!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nat Ho | 鶴天賜｜내트 (@iamnatho)

Netizens expressed their support in the comments section.

One IG user stated: “The beginning to an amazing songwriting career!🔥❤️ Super proud of you! Can’t wait for the other ones cuz I know you got bops!”

Another IG user remarked: “That was so comforting to listen to.”

More users mentioned: “Congrats!!! So happy for you!!!”, “I really like this song.. I swear.”, and “Hello~ Thank you very much for the nice lyrics~:)”

In another Instagram post shared last February, Nat Ho had moved to Seoul for six months and had rented a music studio to work on his production.

“This small and humble studio will also function as my office and work space, and I’m looking forward to many hours of productivity and making magic,” he declared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nat Ho | 鶴天賜｜내트 (@iamnatho)

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg

Related Posts