Michelle Yeoh shares snippets of her wedding; netizens love her ‘Face of Happiness’ wedding dress

Award-winning actress Michelle Yeoh recently announced that she finally got married to the ex-Ferrari CEO, Jean Todt. The couple exchanged their wedding vows in an intimate wedding ceremony held in Geneva, attended by their closest family and friends.

As the couple continues to host more wedding receptions for their loved ones, Michelle’s beautiful and unique wedding dress has caught the attention of many netizens.

In an Instagram post, the actress shared more snippets of their wedding reception in Geneva. She stated in her caption: “Thank q my darling big Brother Diego and Daniel for my stunning @schiaparelli Face of Happiness dress to say hello as Mr & Mrs Todt ❤️❤️”

The wedding dress was an ivory bridal gown with a train and a corset with a face on it. It had eyes, a pair of lips, and a nose with a septum piercing. It was designed by the French fashion house Schiaparelli and was named ‘Face of Happiness’ dress.

Netizens expressed their opinions in the comments section.

One IG user stated: “So happy for you and that dress is amazing. Love SchiaparelliI love Schiaparelli.”

Another IG user remarked: “OMG the bodice🔥🔥🔥 Congratulations to you both 💜💜💜💜”

More users declared: “Stunning 😍 congratulations ♥️”, “You looked absolutely stunning! Many congratulations 💖”, and “stunning Madame, congratulations”.

Michelle Yeoh continued to post more behind-the-scenes photos of her wedding on her Instagram page. In another post, she mentioned: “More joyful moments from beautiful family to the amazing Chef Massimilliano our Four Seasons friends in geneva”

In social media X, formerly known as Twitter, Jean Todt confirmed his wedding with Michelle Yeoh. He stated in his post: “I can happily confirm the union with the Love of my life, Michelle.”

