KOREA: As reported by Allkpop on Oct 24 KST, G-Dragon’s long-awaited solo comeback is finally approaching.

Insiders reveal that the musician is in the final stages of preparing for his return, focusing on editing the music video and finalizing b-side tracks. If everything proceeds as planned, G-Dragon is expected to release a full album in early November.

Comeback solo album

After his mini-album ‘Kwon Ji Yong’, released in June 2017, this will be G-Dragon’s first solo album in almost seven-and-a-half years. The BIGBANG member’s guest appearance on tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block” on Oct 30 will include a brief sneak peek at his upcoming album. Furthermore, on Nov 23, G-Dragon will perform at the 2024 MAMA Awards at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan.

The South Korean rapper, musician, songwriter, producer, and fashion sensation G-Dragon’s real name is Kwon Ji-yong. He has been recognised for transforming K-pop and is regarded as one of its most important figures.

Leader of BIGBANG

The well-known boy band BIGBANG, which is frequently considered to be among the most significant groups in K-pop history, is led by G-Dragon.

Having penned and produced numerous BIGBANG hits, he is well-known for his songwriting and production abilities.

Style icon G-Dragon is renowned for his unique and cutting-edge aesthetic. He owns his own fashion line and has worked with high-end brands.

G-Dragon has had a prosperous solo career in addition to his work with BIGBANG, putting out a number of highly regarded albums and singles.

Worldwide phenomenon

BIGBANG transformed the music industry with their groundbreaking sound and captivating performances. They are often credited with playing a key role in expanding the Hallyu Wave globally and elevating K-pop to international recognition. As one of the first K-pop groups to break into the Billboard charts, BIGBANG paved the way for other groups to find success on the global stage, making them pioneers in K-pop’s rise as a worldwide phenomenon.