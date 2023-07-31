Michelle Yeoh finally ties the knot with ex-Ferrari CEO after 19 years engagement!

SINGAPORE: In an Instagram post, award-winning actress Michelle Yeoh announced that she finally got married! She stated in her post caption: “9 years and YES!! we are married!! Thkq to our ‘families’ ❤️ who love us for all these years . We love you and here’s to many more to come ❤️✨❤️”

The Oscar winner married the ex-Ferrari CEO Jean Todt at 60 and 77, respectively. They exchanged their wedding vows and had their intimate wedding ceremony in Geneva, attended by their family and friends.

Netizens expressed their congratulations by commenting on Michelle’s IG post.

One IG user stated: “Congratulations you deserve it 🙌❤️ hope you can both endlessly do the laundry and pay the taxes together !!”

Another IG user stated: “CONGRATULATIONS!!! I’m so happy for you both!!! Love you so much. Can’t wait to celebrate together in person. ❤️❤️❤️👏👏👏🎉🎉🎉”

More IG users declared: “Congrats to you and Jean Todt! I am Malaysian and also Ferrari F1 fan since 2000. It’s amazing to see both of you together for so many years and finally get married! ❤️❤️❤️”, “How cute is that “love never dies” Congratulations!!! “, and “If its meant to be, so it’ll be. Congratulations to u both. ❤️”

In the social media X, formerly known as Twitter, Jean Todt also confirmed their wedding. He stated in his post: “I can happily confirm the union with the Love of my life, Michelle.”

Michelle Yeoh recently made history by being the first Asian who won Best Actress at the 95th Academy Awards last March for the film Everything Everywhere All At Once.

More so, she is the first Malaysian actress to be nominated and win at the prestigious award ceremony.

