Singaporean in Australia who imported child sex doll gets 11 months’ jail

Singapore—A 27-year-old Singaporean studying in Australia has been given an 11-month jail sentence over the possession of a childlike sex doll and child abuse material.

The student was arrested in 2019 after authorities tracked a package sent to him that contained the doll. He was then discovered to have child abuse materials in his digital devices.

And while he was been as released at once on a two-year good behaviour bond, his name has been placed on a sex offenders registry in Australia, according to a joint statement on Saturday (Feb 20) from the Australian Border Force and Australian Federal Police.

Moreover, his immigration status is under review and he could even be facing expulsion from the country.

The student’s name has not been publicly disclosed.

On Christmas Eve in 2019, border officials at a Perth air cargo depot intercepted the sex doll that had been sent from China, which the student had ordered online.

Since the package had been addressed to the student’s residence in Beckenham, Perth, border investigators tracked the package to him and arrested him a fortnight after the doll was intercepted.

Upon his arrest, authorities also seized his mobile phone, computer tower, laptop and hard drive. These devices were then given to the Australian Federal Police, who discovered child abuse material via a forensic digital investigation.

The Singaporean pleaded guilty to one count of importing prohibited goods as well as another count of possessing or controlling child abuse material obtained or accessed using electronic means.

While adult sex dolls are legal in Australia, sex dolls that resemble children aged below 18 are included in the list of prohibited goods.

People caught importing child sex dolls may be jailed for as long as 10 years or be made to pay a fine of as much as A$555,000 (S$580,000).

Due to the charges, authorities are now reviewing the Singaporean student’s immigration status, which includes a possible removal from the country.

He is in Australia on a student visa.

“The Australian Government takes seriously its responsibility to protect the Australian community from risk or harm posed by non-citizens who engage in criminal conduct or behaviour of concern… Non-citizens who do not hold a valid visa will be liable for detention and removal from Australia, pending resolution of any ongoing matters,” the statement from the Australian Border Force and Australian Federal Police said.

/TISG

