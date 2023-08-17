Celebrity couples Nick Teo & Hong Ling and Edwin Goh & Rachel Wan double dating in Australia

SYDNEY: Singaporean celebrity couple Nick Teo and Hong Ling recently had a double date with another local celebrity couple, Edwin Goh and Rachel Wan, in Australia.

In an Instagram post, Hong Ling shared: “Double date be like….We all wake up at around 3-4am SG time today for an “easy” hike. Did we even wake up so early in Singapore?!”

Nick, Edwin, and Rachel commented on the post using their IG accounts.

Nick Teo declared: “It’s so fun!”

Edwin Gog admitted: “I usually sleep around 3-4am in SG 😂”

Rachel Wan said: “My legs are dead 😂”

Goh and Wan began their relationship in March, and they moved to Sydney last July to venture out, try new experiences, and have a slower pace in life. The couple shared their reason for moving, tips on living in Sydney, Australia, and snippets of their new life on their YouTube account.

More so, Teo is celebrating the birthday of Ling as they travel to a foreign country. In another Instagram post, he stated: “Happy birthday to the very important woman in my life… I want to thank you for being in my life. You was there at my lowest, seen the worst of me but you stayed by my side throughout.”

Nick Teo proposed to Hong Ling last August 2022, during her birthday.

He added: “No special celebration this year because you insisted you do not want one. I hope you enjoy this trip. Posting slightly ealier cause we are in Australia right now.”

Netizens expressed their thoughts in the comments.

One IG user stated: “Sweet couple 😍”

Another IG user remarked: “She’s a very lucky woman!”

