Felicia Chin takes no-pay leave for 3 months to film her new Mediacorp drama

SINGAPORE: Felicia Chin is bound to play the female lead role in the upcoming Mediacorp drama, I Do, Do I? In an interview with Shin Min Daily News, she admitted that she took three months of no-pay during filming.

Now working as a content creator, Felicia answered some questions sent by readers regarding her comeback in her acting career. She told the Chinese daily: “I hadn’t filmed for a year, and so I thought it was about time.”

“When I meet people on social media or outside, I’m often asked, ‘when will you film again’ which is very touching. Yes, I also think it’s time for new work,” the 38-year-old actress added.

The drama, I Do, Do I? is a 20-episode series wherein Felicia will play Tho Yumu, a coffee shop owner who falls in love with an Italian while backpacking in Italy. Jason Godfrey will play the male lead.

Being on hiatus for a year, Felicia mentioned that she had adjustments during the shoot. “My lifestyle over the past year was very different. But I got used to it after filming started,” she declared.

She also said: “Last year, when I announced that I was leaving showbiz, I said that if there was a suitable role, I would still act. After I joined my new company, I spoke with my colleagues, and we all agreed that since I’m creating content related to social media, it’s important to remain in the public eye.”

The drama series will be aired on Channel 8 every Monday to Friday at 9 pm starting Dec 21. Episodes will also be available to preview on meWATCH starting Dec 18.

Felicia Chin left Mediacorp after two decades in the business last June 23, 2022. According to the actress, she would want to move and focus on having a faith-based ministry. The actress has been very open to talking about her Christian faith.

