After leaving Mediacorp, Felicia Chin plays new role with Jason Godfrey in Channel 8’s newest drama

SINGAPORE: After leaving Mediacorp in June 2022, artist Felicia Chin will still play the leading role in Channel 8’s newest drama as she will be partnered with Jason Godfrey. The upcoming drama is also the actress’ first TV show appearance after leaving her former talent management agency.

The drama will be about three foreign couples. Felicia and Jason’s story revolves around a man who wanted to return to Italy because he couldn’t adapt and live a Singaporean lifestyle, which caused the woman to doubt their ‘exotic’ relationship.

The couple broke up and eventually learned that they got pregnant and had a miscarriage. The story will reveal if the couple can overcome their obstacles and regain their strength as a couple again.

This series is still in the process of filming. It will be aired on Channel 8 every Monday to Friday at 9 pm starting Dec 21. Episodes will also be available to preview on meWATCH starting Dec 18.

Felicia Chin left Mediacorp after two decades in the business last June 23, 2022. According to the actress, she would want to move and focus on having a faith-based ministry. The actress has been very open to talking about her Christian faith.

Having a more dedicated perception of the meaning of life, Felicia recently asked her followers the last time they received words of encouragement.

In a recent Instagram post, she stated: “Take some time to write a text and send it to someone you will like to reach out to. It might just lift up his or her spirit❤❤ Let’s encourage someone today!”

Netizens supported her post through the comment section.

One IG user stated: “Thank you for all the work you do and share :’) really speaks to me; you don’t know how many times it has given me a reason to try and try again ♥️”

Another IG user remarked: “Felicia jie jie, your warm voice almost make me cry 😭😭”

