Law

Police: 191 victimised in Lucky Draw scam; over S$500K losses

ByAnna Maria Romero

April 16, 2024

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force issued another advisory over a scam in which perpetrators made off with over half a million dollars from at least 191 victims between January and March this year.

The Police described the scam as a variant of Lucky Draw scams. Individuals who fall prey are tricked into giving their banking credentials or paying for the cash-out prizes they supposedly won from lucky draws.

These scammers have obtained at least S$521,000 from their victims in 2024.

They first made contact with their victims through social media platforms, most commonly Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, Telegram, and Amazon, under the pretext of a lucky draw by means of advertisements or through direct messages.

The individuals who fell for the scam were deceived into making payments that guaranteed either a prize or the opportunity to win high-value prizes, including an iPhone 15 and branded wallets.

“In some cases, scammers would video call victims via WhatsApp and request for screen sharing under the pretext of verifying their payments.

See also  MOM warns public against new scam: ‘CPF Top up Scheme OFFER’ via WhatsApp

Through the screensharing, scammers would be able to observe the victims logging into their bank accounts, including sighting the banking credentials they keyed in,” the Police explained.

When they did not receive their lucky draw prizes, the victims would realize they had been scammed.

Read also: Police warn against fixed deposit ‘promotions’; victims already lost S$650,000 in 2024

The Police added, “Members of the public are strongly advised to be cautious when screensharing your WhatsApp calls and to adopt the following precautionary (ACT) measures.:

ADD: Add the ScamShield App to protect yourself from scam calls and SMSes.

Set security features (e.g. set up Money Lock; set up transaction limits for internet banking transactions, enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA), Multifactor Authentication for banks).

Victims who allowed scammers to verify their I-banking payments via the WhatsApp screen-sharing function are advised to change their I-banking credentials and passwords to prevent it from being abused by the scammers.

See also  SCAM ALERT! Alleged scammer wearing fake S'pore police cap & uniform asks victim for bank details, netizen warns others

CHECK: Check for scam signs with official sources (e.g. ScamShield WhatsApp bot @ https://go.gov.sg/scamshield-bot, call the Anti-Scam Helpline on 1800-722-6688, or visit www.scamalert.sg).

TELL: Tell the authorities, family, and friends about scams. Report the scam to Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp. Report any unauthorised transactions to the banks.”

Members of the public can also visit www.scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam Helpline at 1800-722-6688 for more information regarding scams./TISG

Read also: Scammers now target Pope’s visit to Singapore; Catholic Church issues warning

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Law

GrabFin head who drove drunk offered to be road safety ambassador instead of serving jail time

October 26, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Law

Food supplier fined S$1,200 after 107 children and staff at MindChamps preschools fell ill

October 18, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Law

Victims lost over S$6.7M to government official and banker impersonation scams in September

October 12, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Featured News Lifestyle

“I’d rather spend $80 on my laobu (mother) instead of Labubu” — Singaporeans on “why people are obsessed” with “stupid trends”

October 27, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Lifestyle

From the shadows to the spotlight: Stateless youth with no education defies odds to secure a job offer in Singapore

October 27, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Travel

Malaysia travel: 7 fun and adventurous spots you can explore in Ipoh, just a hop away from the city centre

October 27, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Opinion Sense And Nonsense

Lee Hsien Yang’s more serious game plan

October 27, 2024 Tan Bah Bah

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.