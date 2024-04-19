SINGAPORE: A 40-year-old former teacher at a local childcare centre has been sentenced to nine months in jail after pleading guilty to assaulting a one-year-old baby girl under her care.

Due to the sensitive nature of the case and to protect the identity of the victim, a gag order has been issued by the judge, prohibiting the media from disclosing any information that could reveal the identity of the child, including the location of the incident, the name of the defendant, and the name of the baby girl.

The incident occurred on the evening of 15 March last year. The court heard that the defendant became impatient when the baby girl refused to drink milk during her feeding time.

The defendant attempted to force the baby girl to drink by physically restraining her and slapping her cheeks, causing bruising.

The entire incident was captured on the childcare centre’s CCTV camera, providing irrefutable evidence of the abuse. Despite the visible injuries sustained by the infant, the defendant remained mum when confronted by her colleague.

Instead, she attempted to conceal the abuse by applying ice cubes to the baby’s injured cheek.

It wasn’t until the baby girl’s father arrived to pick her up and noticed the bruises on her face that the extent of the abuse came to light. Concerned for his daughter’s well-being, he immediately sought answers from the childcare centre.

Upon learning of the abuse, the centre took swift action, suspending the defendant from her duties the following day and terminating her employment shortly after.

The severity of the situation prompted the baby girl’s father to escalate the matter to the authorities. After a thorough investigation, the defendant was charged with child abuse and subsequently pleaded guilty in court.

During sentencing, the prosecution argued that the defendant’s actions constituted a grave violation of trust and responsibility, emphasizing the vulnerability of the victim—a defenceless 13-month-old baby.

The prosecution urged the judge to impose a sentence of nine to ten months in prison, given the severity of the crime.

The defendant’s lawyer appealed for leniency, citing her remorse and cooperation with the investigation.

However, the judge ultimately ruled in favour of a nine-month prison sentence, emphasizing the seriousness of the offence and the need for accountability.

