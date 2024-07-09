Law

Six Singapore-based SFOs linked to S$3B money laundering scandal

ByMary Alavanza

July 9, 2024

SINGAPORE: Singapore is grappling with its largest-ever money laundering scandal, involving more than S$3 billion laundered through its financial institutions.

It was found that six single-family offices (SFOs) were connected to the scandal involving individuals or their spouses, raising concerns about regulatory responses and oversight in the financial sector, Wealth Briefing Asia reports.

The case, described as Singapore’s largest-ever money laundering scandal, revolves around funds funnelled by criminals from China through at least 16 financial entities within the country from online gambling.

In a recent parliamentary statement, Gan Kim Yong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry, said:

A total of six single family office (SFO) funds which were awarded SFO [single-family office] tax incentives have been identified to be linked to individuals who have been convicted in relation to the money laundering case or their spouses.” 

However, specific SFO names were not disclosed.

Tax benefits were withdrawn starting from the financial year the owners of these SFO funds or their spouses were charged or convicted,” Mr Gan stated.

See also  2 Good Class Bungalows leased to suspects in S$2.8 billion money laundering scandal vacated

However, he clarified that any tax advantages granted before these legal actions would not be reclaimed unless the tax incentive conditions were breached.

In response to enforcement measures, assets linked to convicted individuals have been forfeited.

The minister noted that the assets forfeited from convicted individuals linked to SFO funds, which received tax incentives, far exceed the tax benefits given to those funds.

Major financial institutions such as Citigroup and DBS are enhancing scrutiny of high-net-worth clients.

Private bankers are also undergoing additional training to better detect methods used by criminals to obscure their backgrounds and origins of funds. /TISG

Read also: Money laundering events in Singapore rose by 79%

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Law

Victims lost over S$6.7M to government official and banker impersonation scams in September

October 12, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Law

Singapore consultancy firm recovers S$58K from business email scam with help from Singapore police, UAE, and Interpol

October 4, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Law

Scam alert: Victims lose $28K due to phishing scams impersonating OneMotoring

September 17, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

SG Economy

Singapore economy sees strong recovery with 4.1% YoY growth and 2.1% QoQ increase in Q3 2024

October 14, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Sports

Max Maeder racks up 4th gold since Paris Olympics at Formula Kite Youth European Championships

October 14, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Entertainment

Kanye West “defies” China’s censorship: He took the Chinese land by storm with an unstoppable performance

October 14, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
SG Economy

Singapore stocks started on a positive note on Monday after economic growth data—STI rose 0.2%

October 14, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.