Law

UK man fined $5,000 for shouting at Changi staff, damaging aerobridge over lost phone

ByAnna Maria Romero

March 21, 2025

SINGAPORE:  A British national who was offloaded from his flight to London earlier this month when he caused a commotion after thinking his cell phone was missing was fined $5,000 on Thursday (March 20).

Fifty-seven-year-old Richard Michael Roll Burridge, who had yelled at a female airline staff member and destroyed a wall panel at a Changi Airport aerobridge, pleaded guilty to one count of harassment and one count of mischief.

On March 7, shortly before midnight, Burridge was already on the plane when he discovered that his phone was missing, CNA reported, citing court documents.

Other passengers then were still boarding the aircraft.

Using another phone, Burridge called his wife, who tracked the phone to a departure transit lounge via an app.

Burridge told a crew member on the plane about his missing phone as well as the location the app showed it to be. This crew member then called the airline staff member Burridge later shouted at, asking that she assist with locating the phone. She, in turn, called a colleague who was at the lounge. However, the phone was nowhere to be found.

Burridge left the plane at 11.43 pm to talk to the airline staff member who had made the call to the lounge, asking her if he could search for the phone himself. She told him that the phone could not be found in the lounge, and added that if he went there, he would be offloaded from the flight because the boarding gate would soon be closing.

See also  Woman asks if she should report her superior for being inappropriate with her & other women in the company

This caused Burridge to grow angry, and he shouted at the woman who, CNA said, was a traffic liaison officer assigned to a gate hold room at Changi Airport Terminal 3 that night. The report also said that the officer “felt scared and insulted” by his behaviour.

As they returned to the plane, the officer asked if he wanted to board the flight or continue searching for his phone. This angered Burridge again, and he kicked a wall panel on the aerobridge, causing $1,622.51 in damages.

Airport staff then alerted the police. Meanwhile, Burridge finally found his phone—under his seat.

Despite this, he was escorted off the plane by police for questioning. Fortunately, the flight was still able to depart on time.

Burridge has since paid his fine in full. /TISG

Read also: UK man who shouted at Changi staff and kicked wall panel charged in court

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Law

17 months’ jail for ex-Kinderland preschool teacher who force-fed water to children

March 14, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Law

Police arrest 9 men, 3 women at Bukit Timah GCB gambling den

March 13, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Law

At least S$231,000 lost to scammers impersonating PDPC officers in Singapore

February 18, 2025 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Singapore News

Sincap Group to acquire Skylink APAC in S$42.3 million deal, marking major strategic shift

March 21, 2025 Gemma Iso
Lifestyle

Virtual lovers outshine reality, say women hooked on digital romance

March 21, 2025 Gemma Iso
Technology

Microsoft to launch first Malaysian cloud region in 2025, driving US$10.9 billion in new revenues

March 21, 2025 Merzsam Singkee
Property

Malaysia’s rental market hits five-year high, averaging RM2,052 in Q4 2024

March 21, 2025 Merzsam Singkee

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.