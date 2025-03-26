SINGAPORE: The court hearing where billionaire businessman Ong Beng Seng was set to plead guilty in relation to the scandal involving former Transport Minister S Iswaran has been rescheduled. It was originally set for April 2.

A spokesperson for the property tycoon, best known for bringing Formula 1 to Singapore in 2008, said that at a pre-trial conference on Wednesday (March 26), his lawyers requested more time to obtain detailed reports from his doctors concerning his illness, as well as the treatment and monitoring it requires.

In February, CNA reported that Mr Ong, 78, had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a rare cancer that develops in the plasma cells of a person’s bone marrow, and that had been undergoing chemotherapy.

“Mr Ong has requested more time to obtain more detailed reports from his doctors on his medical condition and the ongoing monitoring and treatment required. This will ensure that all relevant information can be presented to, and appropriately considered by, the prosecution and the court.” CNA quoted the spokesperson as saying.

Next on his case schedule is another pre-trial conference on April 25.

On October 4, 2024, Mr Ong was charged with abetting a public servant in obtaining gifts and with abetting the obstruction of justice, under Section 165 and Section 204A of the Penal Code. He could be jailed for up to two years, fined, or both jailed and fined. If convicted of obstructing justice, he could be jailed for as long as seven years, fined, or both.

Mr Ong, who was born in Malaysia but is based in Singapore, made his fortune as a hotelier and is the managing director of Hotel Properties Limited. As of late 2022, he and his wife, Christina Ong, had an estimated net worth of $1.75 billion and were listed as 24th on the list of the wealthiest people in Singapore.

Some netizens commenting on the delay in Mr Ong’s trial have been sympathetic, citing his age and illness, as well as opining that “he has done much for Singapore” by bringing F1 to the city-state.

Others, however, appeared impatient to see justice, saying that the delays in Mr Ong’s case drain taxpayers’ money. Some felt that the delay wasted the court’s time. /TISG

