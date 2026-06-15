Malaysian MP says RM600,000 is required to demolish illegal four‑storey settlement in Selangor

MALAYSIA: Hulu Langat MP Sany Hamzan revealed RM600,000 (S$189,720) is needed to demolish a four‑storey illegal Rohingya settlement in Sungai Tekali, Selangor. The proposal has been submitted to MTES, awaiting state budget approval.

Only three families remain, as most have left. Sany stressed the Rohingya issue is complex, requiring cooperation with the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR). He noted detention costs RM90 daily per person, while repatriation risks death, underscoring the difficulty of resolving refugee challenges in Malaysia.

Many Malaysians expressed shock that the Rohingya community managed to construct such a large, four‑storey structure without regulation or oversight. Safety concerns have been raised, with fears that the building could topple if anything went wrong.

Beyond structural risks, public anger has grown over how the settlement was built unnoticed, fueling debate about enforcement gaps and refugee presence. Others queried how such a structure was able to be built without anyone noticing.

X page @ kongsiviralje alleged that once authorities catch the Rohingya community at the illegal settlement, they leave temporarily but return within days. The page suggests these individuals are overstaying their welcome by repeatedly building such structures despite enforcement.

With demolition costs estimated at RM600,000, many online voices argue that the land owner should bear responsibility. Also on X, one accused the owner of enabling the Rohingya community by allowing the illegal structure to be built. The user added that forcing landowners to pay for demolitions would serve as a deterrent, teaching others not to repeat such actions.

Bold suggestions have surfaced on social media regarding where refugee settlements should be placed. Another suggested relocating the Rohingya community next to a large empty plot beside the Prime Minister’s Department Complex.

The remark quickly gained traction, with many users agreeing, arguing that the government appears supportive of refugees and should therefore accommodate them closer to its own offices.

The housing complex has already begun the process of demolition, but many believe the refugees will simply relocate elsewhere.

The deeper issue remains unresolved — they lack secure housing and basic necessities. Without food and shelter, survival becomes precarious, and displacement continues in cycles. While enforcement removes illegal structures, the humanitarian challenge persists.