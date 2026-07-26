Singapore man considering job offer from company with ‘poor reviews’ online amid limited career growth opportunities

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean worker turned online for advice as he was caught in a dilemma over whether he should accept a new job offer, as he found several negative reviews about the company.

While currently employed, he said he’s considering the job offer despite coming across “quite a number” of negative comments on Glassdoor, as he is seeking “a change in environment due to limited growth opportunities” at his current company.

Sharing his dilemma on r/singaporejobs, he said: “I have received an offer from a sales-driven company. However, after looking through Glassdoor reviews, I noticed quite a number of negative comments mainly about management style and higher-ups. The role that I have applied for is not in sales so I’m unsure how much those reviews reflect on the actual experience of people outside the sales team.”

He added that he was satisfied with the salary increment offered by the new job, although he’s concerned about the working environment there.

Conflicted over whether he should go for the offer, he asked others online for advice.

Majority of the commenters advised him to consider the company’s poor reviews online seriously.

One commenter said, “If you are still employed, then it is better to be cautious. Very often, the reviews can be true because they reflect the true frustrations felt by the current and previous employees.”

Another shared, “Yes, the poor reviews are usually true, and I have experienced it myself twice. Both times I will recall some of the negative statements given by those on Glassdoor. So while others say take it with a pinch of salt, it is not for me. I will rely on it.”

A third added, “I was offered an interview, which I did not apply for, by a company with by very poor Glassdoor reviews. When I rejected the interview offer, the personnel on the other end of the phone displayed exactly why I should reject the interview and in turn, the company. I dodged a big fat bullet. All hail Glassdoor.”

ManpowerGroup Singapore’s country manager Linda Teo told The Straits Times that jobseekers should always treat online company reviews with a “healthy degree of scepticism” as an unhappy employee is more likely to post a review than a happy one.

Jobseekers can also seek clarification on the issues raised by asking about the company’s internal policies and practices during the interview, instead of referring directly to the reviews. /TISG

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