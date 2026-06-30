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Jobs
1 min.Read

Netizens react to ‘red flag’ Indeed accounting job listing requiring candidate to be ‘meticulous and unfazed by impossible standards’

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: A job listing on Indeed for a full-time Accountant role in Singapore has drawn backlash from netizens, who called it a red flag over the “traits” expected of its successful candidate.

A screenshot of the job listing, which was posted earlier this month, was shared on r/singaporejobs.

While the role required qualifications such as a relevant degree, proficiency in workplace tools and the ability to work in a fast-paced environment, what caught the attention of netizens was one particular line on the list: that the successful candidate should be “meticulous and unfazed by impossible standards”.

As no salary was listed, some commenters could not resist asking whether the role also came with an “impossible salary”, while others joked that it was probably “impossible to survive” on.

Another line on the list also raised commenters’ eyebrows — Have an opinion, but know when restraint is appropriate, which some described as a “red flag”.

Others, meanwhile, questioned why some employers seemed determined to “make a job the most miserable existence for someone else”.

“I’ll never understand that. It’s just a job. The salary is from the company, not your own pocket,” the commenter said. 

Some in the same field also chimed in, saying, “Reason why me and most of my classmates from DAC are no longer in accountancy.”

Last year, a separate job listing also drew criticism from netizens after the advertised role required candidates to wear too many hats for a S$1,000 base salary. /TISG

Read also: Dual role job listing draws backlash over S$1,000 base salary

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