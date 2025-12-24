// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, December 24, 2025
Dual role job listing draws backlash over S$1,000 base salary

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: A Singapore job listing for a dual role advertised with a monthly salary between S$3,000 and S$10,000 drew backlash online after jobseekers pointed out that the guaranteed base pay, written in the lower part of the job description, was just S$1,000 for the many hats the role required, prompting criticism over what many saw as misleading.

The advertisement, posted on the job platform Indeed, showed that most of the pay for the Personal Assistant cum Human Resource Manager role was tied to incentives and bonuses, while the scope of the role spanned multiple senior functions.

The role was described as becoming the “right hand to the co-founder,” including tasks such as managing a team of sales telemarketers, overseeing administrative and operational workflows, and being the engine that drives the company’s sales pipeline, while ensuring coordination across business activities.

On top of this, the employee is also expected to handle paperwork and legal documents and coordinate multiple group chats involving buyers, agents, bankers and the co-founder.

Commenters online were appalled by the low base pay, with one noting she expected between S$3,000 and S$4,000 given the responsibilities, while others pointed out how the base salary was stated in the lower part of the job description. Another user said the pay was even lower than what some part-time jobs offer.

Must Share News reported that one user also pointed to another listing from the same company, which advertised a “full-commission” telemarketer role with earnings of up to S$10,000 a month but without a basic pay. /TISG

