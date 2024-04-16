SINGAPORE: Scammers and fraudsters seem to strike anywhere, even targeting Pope Francis’s September visit to Singapore.

The Archbishop’s Communications Office of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore issued an advisory on Monday (April 15), asking the public to trust only the official websites for information on the Papal visit and mass.

“We have received reports of individuals/groups attempting to phish/acquire personal information by misrepresenting themselves as being associated with the ticketing process for the Papal Mass. We urge the public to remain vigilant and not to fall prey to these scams. Tickets for the Papal Mass, when available, will be free-of-charge,” it reads.

The advisory listed the following sites as the official ones: www.popefrancis2024.sg, www.catholic.sg, www.mycatholic.sg, www.catholicnews.sg, and www.catholicfoundation.sg

It also “strongly” advised everyone not to share their personal information with any other websites or individuals who claim to offer tickets or information about Pope Francis’s visit.

Sharing personal information may result in people falling prey to phishing scams.

Those who wish to obtain more information may do so through this site: www.popefrancis2024.sg

The advisory came four days after the confirmation that the Pope would visit Singapore from Sept 11 to 13. Cardinal William Goh, the Archbishop of Singapore, noted that it has been 38 years since a Pope has visited the country.

The last Pope to make such a visit was John Paul II, who came to Singapore on Nov 20, 1986.

“It is my hope that this visit of the Holy Father, Pope Francis, will bring renewed fervour to all Catholics in Singapore, uniting them in faith and mission, especially in these most challenging of times,” the Archbishop added.

While the mass Pope Francis celebration in Singapore will likely be held on Sept 12, the other details of the visit are still under discussion between the Singapore Government, the Holy See, and local Church officials.

The announcement added that more details about Pope Francis ‘visit will be published on the event’s official website.

Ahead of his visit to Singapore, Pope Francis is scheduled to go to Indonesia (Sept 3 to 6), Papua New Guinea (Sept 6 to 9), and Timor-Leste (Sept 9 to 11). /TISG

