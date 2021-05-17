Home News Group fight in Foch Road; 3 women and 1 man arrested

Group fight in Foch Road; 3 women and 1 man arrested

Man shoved an officer who was trying to separate the two groups

Photo: FB screengrab/Complaint Singapore

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -

Singapore – One man and three women were arrested in the early hours of  Thursday (May 13) in Foch Road after an alleged fight between two groups.

An individual named Max Mamba took to Facebook page Complaint Singapore on May 13 to share footage of the fight, with the caption, “What is the story now.”

The video showed a woman in a black shirt shouting “F*** your mother” at a group of people.

Photo: FB screengrab/Complaint Singapore

- Advertisement -

The woman eventually approached the group but was pulled away by a police officer.

Photo: FB screengrab/Complaint Singapore

At one point, the woman continued shouting at the other party.

Photo: FB screengrab/Complaint Singapore

Police vehicles were spotted at the scene.

A police spokesperson confirmed that officers came across a dispute along Foch Road on May 13 at around 2.45 am, reported Mothership.sg.

According to preliminary investigations, the fight was allegedly between two groups.

It was reported that a 33-year-old man allegedly refused to comply with the police and shoved an officer repeatedly as they tried to separate the two groups.

The man was arrested for using criminal force to deter a public servant in the execution of his duty.

Three women, aged 25 to 37, were also arrested for affray.

Police investigations are ongoing./TISG

Read related: Women in Hougang assault neighbour using metal food container, police investigating

Women in Hougang assault neighbour using metal food container, police investigating

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , , , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Couple arrested in S’pore for suspected involvement in baby dumping case

Singapore – A man and a woman, both 25 years old, were arrested by the police for allegedly dumping the body of a newborn in Taiwan in 2019. The police confirmed that the pair were taken into custody on Apr 28 following...
View Post
Featured News

Leong Mun Wai rudely shut down by DPM Heng and Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin

Singapore -- Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin rudely cut short Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai's questions during the debate on the Significant Infrastructure Government Loan Act (Singa) Bill on Monday (May 10). Mr Leong noted...
View Post
Home News

How did Singapore grow?

Call it a series of coincidences but my maternal granduncle passed away. While the timing was not something he planned, his death took place a day or two after Singapore Press Holding’s (SPH) CEO, Mr Ng Yat Chung, gave his now...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent