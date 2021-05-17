Group fight in Foch Road; 3 women and 1 man arrested

- Advertisement -

Singapore – One man and three women were arrested in the early hours of Thursday (May 13) in Foch Road after an alleged fight between two groups.

An individual named Max Mamba took to Facebook page Complaint Singapore on May 13 to share footage of the fight, with the caption, “What is the story now.”

The video showed a woman in a black shirt shouting “F*** your mother” at a group of people.

The woman eventually approached the group but was pulled away by a police officer.

At one point, the woman continued shouting at the other party.

Police vehicles were spotted at the scene.

A police spokesperson confirmed that officers came across a dispute along Foch Road on May 13 at around 2.45 am, reported Mothership.sg.

According to preliminary investigations, the fight was allegedly between two groups.

It was reported that a 33-year-old man allegedly refused to comply with the police and shoved an officer repeatedly as they tried to separate the two groups.

The man was arrested for using criminal force to deter a public servant in the execution of his duty.

Three women, aged 25 to 37, were also arrested for affray.

Police investigations are ongoing./TISG

