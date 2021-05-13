Women in Hougang assault neighbour using metal food container, police investigating

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A woman got into a fight with her two neighbours, who hit her on the head with a food container and poured hot soup down her back.

She was on her way back to her flat at Block 658 Hougang Ave. 8 from a nearby coffee shop after buying dinner on Monday (May 10) when she ran into two women with whom she had strained relations, reported the Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News.

An argument broke out when the woman saw the duo, a 74-year-old woman and her 55-year-old daughter. The altercation eventually led to a fight.

Speaking to Shin Min, the woman’s husband said that the duo grabbed the metal food container his wife was carrying and poured the hot soup on her back, causing her to fall down.

- Advertisement -

The duo then allegedly used the metal container to hit the woman’s head repeatedly before she snatched it back.

The woman retaliated and hit the elderly woman on the head, spilling blood.

However, the elderly woman’s granddaughter said it was the woman who attacked first.

“My grandmother’s head was bleeding. It was swollen too.”

Meanwhile, video footage sent to Shin Min taken by the woman’s daughter showed that the duo was extremely angry and cursed a lot.

“Thankfully, two students stepped in to protect my mother while other neighbours held the pair back,” she noted.

Soon after, the three women were arrested by the police.

The police confirmed the incident, noting two of the women were treated by the Singapore Civil Defence Force for minor injuries. Both refused to be conveyed to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

It was reported that the women fell out after a child went missing early this year.

“The old woman has a granddaughter in her 30s, who is a mother of two young sons. One of them went missing one day, and she blamed my older sister for it,” said the woman’s sister. “Even after the child was found, she still held a grudge against my sister.”

However, the other party denied such allegations and said the woman would often harass them by pacing in front of their door. They said she had once kicked a toy bicycle sitting at the door./TISG

Read related: “Neighbour from hell” using discarded dresser to block corridor

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg