Singapore’s flu positivity rate jumped in just one week, prompting Singaporeans to take precautions

SINGAPORE: Singapore has been experiencing an increase in its flu activity in the past weeks. The Communicable Disease Control Authority (CDA) of Singapore recently issued a statement on September 1, informing everyone that the positivity rate of influenza virus in community influenza-like illness samples rose to 36.6% during the week of August 16-22, a higher percentage of 24% from the previous week.

However, even if the new data seemed to be significantly higher than the previous week, it is still considerably lower than the peak of 43.9% that happened in January 2025.

Not severe than usual

With this report, the CDA emphasised that there is currently no indication that this wave of influenza infections is more severe than usual. The 36.6% refers to the samples from community residents who presented with flu-like symptoms and tested positive for the influenza virus. This is not the infection rate of the entire Singapore population, as reported by Yan.sg .

Moreover, the influenza virus is reported to spread throughout Singapore all year round, with peak periods usually happening from May to August, and December to March of the following year. Hence, the increase in flu activity was not unexpected.

The authorities recommend that people who are prone to serious complications after contracting influenza should receive a flu vaccine at least once a year, primarily people aged 65 and older, children aged 6 months to under 5 years, and other high-risk groups such as those with underlying medical conditions.

Singapore citizens can receive free flu vaccines through the HealthSG program, and all children under 5 years old are also eligible.

Also, if people are planning trips, especially as the September school holidays are fast approaching, it’s also advisable to be aware of the local flu situation and take the necessary precautions to be safe.

If you have recently developed respiratory infection symptoms, especially fever and cough, reduce contact with others and stay indoors. Do not hesitate to seek professional medical assistance to help you.