SINGAPORE: On French hospitality company Accor’s 2025 Travel Trend Report, Singapore took second place on its list of top 20 trending destinations, right behind New York City. Moreover, the city-state is the only Southeast Asian locale to make the top 20.

Based on three categories—search trend score, media trend score, and 2025 trending destination score, the Big Apple received 97.58, while the Little Red Dot did not lag far behind with 96.58.

Maldives took third place, followed by Mauritius, and the Dominican Republic rounded up the top five. Making the rest of the top ten list are, respectively, Dubai, Bahamas, London, Antalya, and Costa Rica.

Singapore “offers a wealth of experiences for visitors, from breathtaking gardens and striking architecture to endless shopping streets.

Must-see attractions include the National Gallery Singapore, showcasing over 9,000 works of art, Haw Par Villa, a captivating eight-acre outdoor art park, and Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve, a heritage park that serves as a sanctuary for diverse flora and fauna,” Accor said.

New York City emerged in the first place due to a number of iconic landmarks such as the Empire State Building, the Statue of Liberty, Central Park, and Times Square.

Travellers with diverse interests will not run out of things to do, including the American Museum of Natural History and the Metropolitan Museum for art and history lovers, Yankee Stadium or the Barclays Center for sports fans, and Broadway, the Apollo Theater in Harlem and the Lincoln Center for music lovers.

The report’s results are based on two years of search data from the United Kingdom for more than 200 popular holiday destinations for British people. When analyzed, the data allowed Accor to predict search traffic for each destination for 2025.

The combat also searched thousands of travel blogs and articles published targeting readers in the UK from November 2023 to October 2024 and each destination was given a score based on its media popularity.

Additionally, during this time period, Accor took into consideration the trending travel keyword searches from the Google Keyword Planner. Interestingly, Accor listed the number one travel trend for the year as travel planning powered by AI.

A survey conducted by the company showed that 13 per cent of British travellers would use such an itinerary for their travels. Furthermore, online searches for AI in the travel industry increased by 100 per cent from November 2023 to October 2024.

“Whether it’s AI-driven trip generators, virtual assistants, or predictive technology, AI is now at the core of the travel industry, making it easier for travellers to craft their perfect journey,” Accor noted. /TISG

