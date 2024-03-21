Home News

2 in 5 IT experts advocate AI adoption for cybersecurity

ByJewel Stolarchuk

March 21, 2024

SINGAPORE: A recent survey conducted by KnowBe4 and YouGov has revealed a notable trend among IT professionals in Singapore towards embracing Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a crucial tool in enhancing cybersecurity.

Nearly half of the respondents, accounting for 47%, advocated for AI adoption, believing it to be the most effective strategy in countering cyber threats.

The survey highlighted that AI is perceived as instrumental in early threat detection, with 46% of respondents expressing confidence in its ability to identify potential vulnerabilities.

Moreover, 42% of pprofessionalssaid they foresee AI’s role in establishing industry benchmarks for cybersecurity standards and practices, while 33% said they believe it can mitigate the financial impact of data breaches.

In addition to AI, IT experts emphasized the importance of proactive cybersecurity measures. The majority, comprising 62%, prioritize the implementation of firewalls and intrusion detection systems.

Other popular strategies include multi-factor authentication (58%) and regular cybersecurity awareness training for employees (57%).

See also  New cars integrated with YouTube, ChatGPT and VR coming soon to Singapore roads

Respondents stressed the significance of encrypting sensitive data (55%) and fostering collaboration for knowledge exchange and collective resilience (51%).

IT decision-makers suggested enhancing incident response capabilities (41%), sharing insights from past incidents (41%), and collaborating with government and law enforcement agencies (40%) as crucial strategies.

Innovative approaches such as meeting compliance standards effectively (34%), developing joint defense strategies (33%), and analyzing anonymized incident data (27%) without compromising confidentiality are also deemed valuable by IT professionals.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Featured News Home News

Singapore workers are the unhappiest in Southeast Asia, job survey says

October 1, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Chee Hong Tat: 300 engineers & technicians are working on East-West line repairs

September 30, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

F&B operators near Buona Vista MRT station said their sales dropped up to 70% amid East-West Line service disruption

September 30, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

In the Hood

Family time: Lee Hsien Loong and Ho Ching were spotted at the Great World indoor playground with two little girls

October 1, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Lifestyle

S’poreans say the “Singaporean dream” is no longer 5Cs—cash, car, card, condo, country club; now it’s FIRE—financial independence, retire early

October 1, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Arts

Preserving SG’s cultural heart: Filmmakers take a stand to save Tamil & Malay languages from going extinct forever in “Singapore’s soul”

October 1, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
In the Hood

Labubu doll is the newest and cutest ‘volunteer’ at Sengkang that got netizens charmed and their hearts stolen

October 1, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.