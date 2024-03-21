SINGAPORE: A recent survey conducted by KnowBe4 and YouGov has revealed a notable trend among IT professionals in Singapore towards embracing Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a crucial tool in enhancing cybersecurity.

Nearly half of the respondents, accounting for 47%, advocated for AI adoption, believing it to be the most effective strategy in countering cyber threats.

The survey highlighted that AI is perceived as instrumental in early threat detection, with 46% of respondents expressing confidence in its ability to identify potential vulnerabilities.

Moreover, 42% of pprofessionalssaid they foresee AI’s role in establishing industry benchmarks for cybersecurity standards and practices, while 33% said they believe it can mitigate the financial impact of data breaches.

In addition to AI, IT experts emphasized the importance of proactive cybersecurity measures. The majority, comprising 62%, prioritize the implementation of firewalls and intrusion detection systems.

Other popular strategies include multi-factor authentication (58%) and regular cybersecurity awareness training for employees (57%).

Respondents stressed the significance of encrypting sensitive data (55%) and fostering collaboration for knowledge exchange and collective resilience (51%).

IT decision-makers suggested enhancing incident response capabilities (41%), sharing insights from past incidents (41%), and collaborating with government and law enforcement agencies (40%) as crucial strategies.

Innovative approaches such as meeting compliance standards effectively (34%), developing joint defense strategies (33%), and analyzing anonymized incident data (27%) without compromising confidentiality are also deemed valuable by IT professionals.