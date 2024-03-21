Featured News Home News

SG-JB customs clearance time cut to just 55 seconds with new QR code system

ByJewel Stolarchuk

March 21, 2024

SINGAPORE: The QR code customs clearance system at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints that was officially activated this week has significantly cut travel times, with some travelers clearing customs in less than a minute compared to the average five minutes it used to take.

Since Tuesday (19 Mar), passengers entering and exiting by car from Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints can use QR codes to clear customs without using a passport. This innovation aims to alleviate congestion and reduce waiting times, particularly during peak hours.

In a firsthand trial conducted by two reporters from CNA, the efficacy of the QR code system was put to the test. The reporters embarked on their journey from Singapore to Malaysia via the Woodlands Checkpoint during the customary rush hour at 5:20pm.

Despite the bustling traffic, including the time required for customs personnel to validate their identities, the duo seamlessly cleared the checkpoint in just 55 seconds.

While the Malaysian customs clearance process proved comparatively time-consuming, the overall journey elapsed in less than 20 minutes, with the reporters arriving in Malaysia at 5:39 pm. Such expeditious border crossing experiences have been hailed as a rarity by motorists familiar with the usual delays.

See also  VIDEO | SUV traffic jam escape action: Mounts kerb to U-turn at Woodlands Checkpoint

The introduction of the QR code customs clearance system has garnered widespread praise from the public, who laud its user-friendly interface and time-saving benefits.

Welcoming the reduced clearance times and enhanced convenience, travelers expressed hope that Malaysia will also adopt a similar customs clearance system to slash travel times even further.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Featured News Lifestyle

S’poreans say the “Singaporean dream” is no longer 5Cs—cash, car, card, condo, country club; now it’s FIRE—financial independence, retire early

October 1, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Relationships

Man earning S$4.5K/month says his wife is forcing him to switch to a higher-paying job because they “wouldn’t be able to afford a kid” in Singapore

October 1, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Relationships

“My parents say I’m a piece of trash because I contribute nothing financially” — 22yo pressured to quit her studies and become a dishwasher

October 1, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

In the Hood

Family time: Lee Hsien Loong and Ho Ching were spotted at the Great World indoor playground with two little girls

October 1, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Lifestyle

S’poreans say the “Singaporean dream” is no longer 5Cs—cash, car, card, condo, country club; now it’s FIRE—financial independence, retire early

October 1, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Arts

Preserving SG’s cultural heart: Filmmakers take a stand to save Tamil & Malay languages from going extinct forever in “Singapore’s soul”

October 1, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
In the Hood

Labubu doll is the newest and cutest ‘volunteer’ at Sengkang that got netizens charmed and their hearts stolen

October 1, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.