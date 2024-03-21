SINGAPORE: Mandai Wildlife Group has proudly announced that their collection of wildlife parks, including Bird Paradise, Night Safari, River Wonders, and Singapore Zoo, collectively welcomed a staggering 970 newborns spanning across 128 species in the year 2023.

This remarkable figure marks the highest tally of births and hatchings in the past decade.

Among the plethora of new additions, 29 species were listed as threatened under the International Union for the Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species.

These include iconic creatures such as the red ruffed lemur, douc langur, Celebes crested macaque, and Roti snake-necked turtle, underscoring the critical role Mandai Wildlife Group plays in the global effort to safeguard endangered fauna.

Of the 128 species that rejoiced in new arrivals, 19 are integral parts of internationally managed breeding programs, such as the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria’s (EAZA) Ex-Situ Programme. These programs serve as lifelines for species on the brink of extinction, with Mandai Wildlife Group currently engaging in over 160 initiatives aimed at preserving genetic diversity and restoring dwindling populations.

The jubilation commenced at Singapore Zoo in January, witnessing the birth of a Celebes crested macaque, named Adi, marking the fourth offspring of 18-year-old female Dewi. The endangered Celebes crested macaque, native to North Sulawesi, Indonesia, is among the world’s 25 most endangered primates, with fewer than 6,000 individuals remaining in fragmented habitats.

Mandai Wildlife Group’s support extends beyond zoo enclosures, backing conservation projects such as Selamatkan Yaki in Indonesia, dedicated to saving this imperiled species.

February brought another cause for celebration at Singapore Zoo with the arrival of a pair of male red ruffed lemurs, born to seasoned parents Bosco and Minnie.

The critically endangered lemurs, thriving under the care of their parents at Gibbon Island, signify a significant milestone in conservation efforts, given the species’ challenges in reproduction and habitat loss.

Singapore Zoo also witnessed unprecedented hatchings in herpetology, including the first purebred green and black poison dart frogs and the first Roti snake-necked turtle hatchling, further enriching their diverse wildlife population.

Bird Paradise, inaugurated in May 2023, flourished with a myriad of arrivals, including first-time hatches for threatened avian species like the Madagascar crested ibis.

Collaborative efforts with conservation organizations such as Talarak Foundation Inc. propelled initiatives to preserve rare species like the Negros bleeding-heart dove, with plans for eventual release into their natural habitats.

November culminated with the auspicious arrival of an American flamingo chick at Bird Paradise, marking the first in over 25 years. The institute’s avian care team, dedicated to fostering naturalistic environments conducive to breeding, celebrated numerous successes in their inaugural year, setting the stage for continued milestones in avian conservation.

The year was replete with heartwarming stories of new life, including the birth of Susu, a Goodfellow’s tree kangaroo joey, and a litter of eight African painted dog pups, underscoring Mandai Wildlife Group’s unwavering commitment to species preservation and welfare.

At River Wonders, the largest female West Indian manatee, Eva, welcomed a female calf, adding to the group’s conservation efforts for aquatic species.

Dr Cheng Wen-Haur, Deputy CEO and Chief Life Sciences Officer at Mandai Wildlife Group, expressed profound gratitude, saying, “It is our privilege to watch these young animals grow and to be part of conservation efforts for the species under our care.”

He emphasized the significance of each birth and hatching in nurturing healthy, sustainable populations of species under human guardianship.

He also highlighted the collaborative spirit with international zoo communities, sharing research and actively participating in breeding programs to bolster conservation endeavors worldwide.