ASIA: Southeast Asia has firmly established itself as a must-visit destination on the global tourism map in 2024, with its stunning beaches earning worldwide acclaim.

From Thailand’s famous shores to Indonesia’s pristine coastlines, several regional beaches have been honoured by international media outlets as some of the best in the world, as reported by VNExpress.

Kelingking Beach, Indonesia: A Hidden Gem

Kelingking Beach in Indonesia stood out as the region’s only representative on Tripadvisor’s prestigious list of the 25 best beaches worldwide, as voted by readers in January 2024.

Renowned for its dramatic cliff formations, fine white sand, and crystal-clear turquoise waters, Kelingking offers an enchanting escape.

Despite its accessibility and ample parking, the beach maintains a serene and secluded atmosphere, perfect for snorkelling and exploring vibrant marine life.

According to Tripadvisor, “the sunsets are truly photo-worthy,” making it a must-visit for nature lovers and photographers alike.

Ora Beach, Indonesia: A Pristine Paradise

In July 2024, Ora Beach in Indonesia was recognized by Condé Nast Traveler editors as one of the world’s best beaches.

Tucked away in the northern part of Seram Island, this idyllic beach remains largely untouched due to its low-profile location. The beach features an eco-friendly resort with six charming wooden cottages topped with thatched roofs.

Ora Beach is renowned for its exceptionally clear waters, where visitors can enjoy vibrant coral reefs and colourful fish swimming just below the surface, making it an excellent destination for snorkelling and nature enthusiasts.

Hidden Beach, Philippines: Seclusion and Serenity

Also making waves in 2024, Hidden Beach on Palawan Island in the Philippines was named one of the best beaches globally by Condé Nast Traveler.

Surrounded by towering limestone cliffs, this untouched haven enjoys 231 sunny days a year and remains free from human development.

For those seeking solitude, Hidden Beach is a perfect retreat, especially if you plan to visit outside the peak summer months of March and April when it’s most crowded.

My Khe and Non Nuoc Beaches, Vietnam: Tropical Escapes

In August 2024, My Khe Beach in Vietnam made The Daily Telegraph’s list of the world’s 50 best beaches. Stretching from the Son Tra Peninsula to the Marble Mountains, this 900-meter-long beach is famous for its pristine waters and water sports offerings.

Whether you enjoy parasailing, jet skiing, or wakeboarding, there’s no shortage of adventure on this beach. Parasailing rides cost around $22 for a 15-minute experience, giving visitors an unforgettable bird’s-eye view of the landscape.

Nearby, Non-Nuoc Beach in Da Nang also earned a spot on The Daily Telegraph’s prestigious list. This five-kilometre stretch of sand is dotted with luxury resorts and offers easy access to the stunning Marble Mountains, a network of caves, tunnels, and pagodas.

Exploring the caves is a cool, tranquil experience, where visitors can even find small shrines dedicated to Buddhist and Taoist gods. Entrance fees to the Marble Mountains are affordable, and an elevator ride up costs just a small additional fee.

Nha Trang, Vietnam: A Dream Retirement Destination

Nha Trang in Vietnam also gained recognition in 2024, being named one of the top beach destinations for foreign retirees by Travel+Leisure.

With an established expat community and an average temperature of 81°F year-round, Nha Trang provides a perfect mix of modern amenities and laid-back beach living.

The area is known for its excellent healthcare facilities, making it an attractive option for retirees seeking relaxation and top-quality medical care.

Ao Maya, Thailand: A Cinematic Paradise

On the island of Ko Phi-Phi in Thailand, Ao Maya Beach on Phi Phi Leh Island was listed by Lonely Planet as one of the world’s 25 most beautiful beaches in 2024.

This iconic 250-meter beach gained global fame as the setting for the 2000 film “The Beach,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio. Its crystal-clear waters and breathtaking cliffs continue to draw visitors, making it a dream destination for nature lovers and film buffs alike.

Pantai Merah, Indonesia: A Unique Natural Wonder

Lastly, USA Today included Pantai Merah, or Pink Beach, in Indonesia, among the top 10 best beaches worldwide in 2024.

Known for its unique pink-hued sand, created by a mix of white sand and red coral fragments, Pink Beach is part of the protected Komodo National Park. Its rich marine biodiversity and exceptional clarity make it a paradise for snorkelers.

The best time to visit is from May to October, when sunny days dominate the weather, allowing optimal beach and underwater exploration.

Southeast Asia continues to captivate global travellers

As 2024 unfolds, Southeast Asia remains an enchanting region for beach lovers and adventurers alike.

With its stunning natural landscapes, vibrant marine life, and serene, undeveloped stretches of coastline, it’s no surprise that beaches from Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam are consistently recognized among the best in the world.

Whether you’re looking for solitude, adventure, or a perfect retirement destination, Southeast Asia offers a beach for every type of traveller.

