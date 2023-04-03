Singapore Idol Judge Ken Lim charged in court after molesting woman in his office

SINGAPORE: Singaporean television singing competition reality show judge, Ken Lim, was charged with assault after molesting a 25-year-old woman last November 2021. He is taken to court for touching the woman’s breast on the premises of his office located at Henderson Road.

The 58-year-old is offered bail with a total amount of S$10,000. If found guilty, he will serve up to two years in jail, pay a fine, and suffer caning (spared if above 50). A gag order was also requested by Deputy Public Prosecutor Chong Kee En to protect the identity of the victim.

Ken Lim is represented by Mr Navin Naidu, who stated that the investigations had been conducted for more than 15 months and that Lim remains innocent and will not be pleading guilty.

Ken Lim is known for being a judge with similar characteristics to Simon Cowell in American Idol, who seems serious and tense. Lim also runs the record label Hype Records, which he opened in 1992 and is now becoming one of Singapore’s most prominent entertainment companies. The company handles artists such as Chen Liping and Phyllis Quek, with singers like Taufik Batisah, the first winner of Singapore Idol.

In all the seasons of Singapore Idol from 2004, 2006, and 2009, he was a judge alongside Dick Lee, Florence Lian, Douglas Oliverio (for Season 1), and Jacintha Abisheganaden (for Season 2). This competition bore singers like Hady Mirza, Sezairi Sezali and Tabitha Nauser.

He also created another reality singing competition titled The Final 1, wherein he became part of the judges. This competition had two seasons in 2013 and 2015.

