‘I’m such a silly girl’ — DJ Jade Rasif says after calling an elephant a ‘bull’

SINGAPORE: DJ Jade Rasif called herself a ‘silly girl’ after receiving comments from netizens who reacted to how she called an elephant a ‘bull.’

In her Instagram story, she shared her recent experience with an elephant and wrote: “Rare sighting of this bull. Super friendly he came right up to have a look.”

However, netizens questioned her for calling the elephant a bull. Jade then posted another Instagram story with screenshots of several chat conversations with people.

There were replies from netizens such as “Bull?” and “that’s the funniest bull ive ever seen.”

Jade added a caption: “I’m getting a lot of these sooo…”

She shared her research on what a male elephant is called, and apparently, it is called a ‘bull’. Jade also mentioned the other names for female, baby, and a group of elephants: ‘cow’, ‘calf’, and ‘herd’.

As a follow-up to her stories, she mockingly posted another one of herself while casually having a drink with the caption: “I’m such a silly girl I don’t know what a cow and bull are hehe only big breast & smol brain… sorry”

Moreover, Jade Rasif admitted that the ‘bull’ she saw was one of the biggest creatures she had ever seen and said it must be protected at all costs.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg