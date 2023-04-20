Jade Rasif says she has been cheated and lied to for 8 years; find out why!

SINGAPORE: DJ Jade Rasif shared in her Instagram story that she just found out that she was cheated and lied to for 8 years. But it’s not because of a romantic relationship but a professional one – with her pet’s shop owner, veterinarian and the internet.

“Pet shop lied and gaslit me for years telling me she [her dog] was a pedigree Pom,” she stated in the beginning of her IGs stories. She added that for 8 years, the vet and the internet kept on telling her that her dog was overweight, where in fact she is not; she is a half spitz dog.

She added: “My sister had lunch with Cesar Milan and he confirmed it.” Cesar Milan is a canine-professional.

Jade Rasif then apologized to her baby dog, and said: “I’m so sorry my beautiful baby. You are so beautiful the way you are I love you.”

She attached a photo of her dog expressing shock about everything that she discovered about her life.

In the succeeding Instagram story, she also jokingly remarked that maybe the next time around, she will find out that her other dog, which is a Siberian Husky, is a wolf and her Labrador poodle is a cat. She shared the photos of her other baby animals with her in the said story as well.

In the last IG story, the DJ posted another photo of her dog appearing to be sad and lonely.

“How devoid of joy must you be to cyber bully and fat shame a dog!!!!!!” declared Jade Rasif.

