Naomi Neo brings home another McLaren; netizen says she’s living off her husband

SINGAPORE: Naomi Neo posted her new purchase on Instagram lately, a red McLaren 720, an addition to her other luxury car. The quick video showed the entire process of her getting the car from the signing of paperworks, key handling, release of the auto unit, and her driving the car until she got home. As of the moment, she has two McLaren cars, and both were shown by the end of the IG reel.

“New ride for the next few days,” Naomi stated in her post caption.

The fact that she has been able to buy this car gave rise to netizens speculating about her lifestyle. Many of them were curious and gave their own insights on her post. Recently, Naomi Neo also tore down her old home to build her dream glass house which she had spent a lot of money on as well.

One IG user curiously asked: “Excuse me mam, what do you do for a living?” and this comment gained several replies from other netizens.

As a response to the said comment, a user answered: “She is a content creator, pretty sure she also has her own jewellery line.” This is supported by another remark stating: “She makes enough herself. She’s been YouTube famous for 12 years.”

Another user added: “Don’t forget about her husband! Her husband has a family business to care which she refused to go more details about it.”

In relation to her husband, a user commented: “Apparently I heard the husband’s fam sells offerings to deceased people so afterlife stuff maybe” and added that Naomi Neo is living off her husband’s wealth.

One more user admitted that: “Sometimes we just need to accept that some people have it in life sigh.”

“The tagline wrote “…for the next few days.” It should be a collaboration.” shared another netizen after observing the post.

