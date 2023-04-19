Desmond Tan books entire restaurant for his fans to celebrate his win at Star Awards 2023

SINGAPORE: Local artist Desmond Tan recently booked an entire café restaurant to celebrate his win as the Most Popular Male Artist with his fans. This is his seventh win. In an Instagram post shared by his fan club, the admins expressed their gratitude to the actor for organizing this special event with them.

“Just us living out our KDrama fantasy where our oppa booked an entire cafe for a special private event, especially for us #swoonworthy 💕 (to celebrate his 7th time winning the Most Popular Male Artiste Award ~ Yay)!” stated the admin of @destanationfc, his official fans club, in their post caption.

The supporters explicitly thanked the actor for making time in the midst of his busy schedule and that his fans truly appreciated his ‘affectionate gesture’.

The post caption also stated: “You really are the sweetest & most thoughtful! And that is why in a sky full of stars, we only have eyes for you!”

Desmond Tan then commented on the said IG post. He said: “Thank you for living the Kdrama fantasy with me too… SG style!”

More fans have also expressed their comments in the said post.

One fan stated: “our singapore oppa!!! so much love for youuuu.”

Another netizen remarked: “Sweetest oppa 😍😍😍 thank y’all for such an unforgettable catch up session 💙💙💙”

In another IG post, The Celebrity Agency also featured this memorable fan service.

“When your Oppa @thedesmondtan #很霸气 booked the entire restaurant just for his core team @destanationfc who worked so hard during #starawards2023 ✨,” said in the agency’s post caption.

The management also revealed they would soon have a bigger fan meet with Desmond Tan.

