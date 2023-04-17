Tyler Ten shares snippets of his film overseas, netizen says he’s hotter than Korean Oppa

SINGAPORE: In an Instagram post, local actor Tyler Ten shared behind-the-scenes photos of his first film overseas for his newest drama. The photos include the actor with the people he worked with and several pictures of himself – one of which exposes his back displaying his broad shoulder and arm muscles.

“Wrapped my first ever overseas filming trip… Grateful for these incredible three weeks in Malaysia and Thailand,” the actor stated in his post caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Ten 邓伟德 (@tylertennn)

He also thanked all the crew from Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand for their work, and for giving them love during their filming stay.

Tyler Ten added: “On to the next phase of filming in Singapore.”

Netizens expressed their comments on the post.

Several IG users stated how excited they were for the film. They acknowledged Tyler Ten’s dedication to his work by saying: “you’ve worked hard! can’t wait to watch your drama when it’s released :)”, “Congratulations, good on you, keep up the good work”, “proud of you. Looking forward to watch the show”, and “It was a hard time filming ~we look forward to seeing this show.”

Another IG user exclaimed: “Your hard work and your effort won’t be wasted.”

Another IG user also describes Tyler Ten as an ‘oppa going global.’

He also received a similar comment: “So sir… hotter than korean oppa.”

More so, some of the people became confused about whether the series he was filming was a local show. One IG user then commented and asked: “Great effort on your filming. By the way, was it a Thailand show or local show?”

Tyler Ten has not replied to any of the given comments stated above.

