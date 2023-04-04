Zoe Tay and Guo Liang talk about what it’s like to share rooms with colleagues

SINGAPORE: In an episode of The Zoe and Liang Show, the hosts shared interesting travel stories of having to share a room with colleagues. Zoe Tay admitted that she once travelled with a fellow actress for work, which she later revealed to be Pan Lingling.

“She was very strange when I was traveling with her,” Tay declared.

She added: “She had to keep a chair propped against the door handle… Everything was locked, and she still put a chair there.”

Tay recalled that Pan would put chairs up the window handles so no one would come in. The actress had a show trick as well to ensure that nobody would be able to enter their room without her knowledge.

“If the door was opened, it would move the shoes a bit and she could tell somebody had been inside,” said Tay.

Another unforgettable roommate experience Tay encountered was when her friend flooded the bathroom floor.

“She said she was taking a shower in the bathtub and it got the bathroom wet,” mentioned Tay. Apparently, her friend had the shower curtain outside the bathtub, which caused the flooding.

Guo Liang also shared his encounters with his former roommates.

“There were two times that I found quite odd. The first time was when my roommate spent two hours in the shower. He was a guy.. It didn’t matter to me, I just found it odd,” he revealed.

He once experienced a roommate who tended to overthink as well.

“I think he kept glancing at me, and I did the same. We glanced at each other,” Guo Liang said.

He added: “If I turned around, he’d think he had disturbed me.”

After these unpleasant roommate scenarios, Guo Liang said that he always prefers to have a hotel room to himself so as not to disturb others.

