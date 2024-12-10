;
Singapore: Favourite country for American expats

December 10, 2024
Singapore Flyer

INTERNATIONAL: In the wake of the recent US presidential election, there has been a notable surge in Americans considering life abroad.

According to Google Trends, searches for terms like “leaving the country” and “how to move to Canada” spiked dramatically in November 2024, following the news that Donald Trump would be returning to the White House.

Based on a CNN report, this uptick in interest even surpassed similar searches after his 2016 election win, when Canada’s immigration website famously crashed under its pressure.

While political motivations play a role, the rise in remote work, newly introduced visa programs, and tax incentives for digital nomads, investors, retirees, and families are also driving more Americans to explore international relocation options.

Singapore: A favourite choice

One valuable resource for prospective expats is the annual Expat Insider survey by InterNations, an expat community with over 5.4 million members.

The survey gathers feedback from over 12,500 expats from 175 nationalities, assessing satisfaction across categories like quality of life, ease of settling in, job opportunities, healthcare, housing, and language barriers.

While many destinations offer appealing options for expats, Singapore stands out as a favoured choice, particularly for American citizens.

Ranked third in the 2022 Expat Essentials Index, Singapore is widely recognized as one of the best countries to live and work in, thanks to its thriving job market, world-class healthcare, and exceptional public transportation system.

Why Singapore?

Pros:

Financial Hub & Job Opportunities: As a leading financial and investment centre in Asia, Singapore offers excellent job prospects and economic stability, making it a prime location for professionals looking to advance their careers.

Culinary Paradise: For food lovers, Singapore is a dream destination. From bustling night markets to Michelin-starred restaurants, the city caters to a wide range of culinary tastes.

World-Class Travel Connectivity: With Changi Airport consistently rated as one of the best airports in the world, travelers have easy access to destinations across the globe, making Singapore an ideal hub for those who love to explore.

Cons:

High Cost of Living: Singapore is notorious for its high cost of living, particularly when it comes to housing and daily expenses. This can be a challenge for those accustomed to more affordable cities.

Hot, Humid Climate: The tropical climate might not suit everyone. The humidity and heat can take some getting used to, especially for those coming from cooler regions.

Distance from the US: Located on the other side of the world, Singapore is far from the US, which may pose challenges for frequent visits back home or for family members planning to visit.

How to make the move

While Singapore doesn’t offer a digital nomad visa, it remains an attractive destination for expats with job offers. Those who secure employment can apply for an Employment Pass, a work visa that allows foreign professionals to live and work in the city.

Entrepreneurs also have opportunities in Singapore. The EntrePass, designed for those who want to start a business in the country, is an appealing option, as it has no minimum salary requirement.

With its strong economy, high standard of living, and vibrant culture, Singapore is increasingly becoming a favoured destination for Americans looking to make a fresh start abroad.

Whether for professional growth, cultural immersion, or the allure of its top-tier amenities, this dynamic city-state offers a promising environment for those ready to embrace life as an expat.

