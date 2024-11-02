SINGAPORE: A recent survey conducted by the Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF) has revealed that a staggering 95% of employers in Singapore are not considering the implementation of a four-day workweek.

The survey, featured in the Singapore Business Review, aimed to gauge employer sentiment towards this emerging work model, which entails a condensed work schedule of four days per week with a maximum of 36 hours while maintaining the same salary as a traditional five-day workweek.

Key reasons for resistance

Out of 330 employers surveyed, nearly 80% expressed disinterest in adopting a four-day workweek for their organizations. Only 18 employers indicated a willingness to consider the model.

The primary concerns highlighted by respondents included operational limitations, such as the need for continuous business operations, the challenge of maintaining productivity with reduced hours, and the financial implications of hiring additional staff to cover the gaps left by fewer working days.

While most employers are hesitant about a four-day workweek, a small segment (5%) committed to implementing it, with an additional 16% expressing interest.

These employers cited enhancing their employee value proposition, improving overall well-being, and increasing job satisfaction as the main motivations for adopting this innovative approach.

Shift in work arrangement preferences

The survey also uncovered a notable decline in support for fully remote work arrangements among Singaporean employers. Only 16% of respondents favoured this model, a significant drop from 42% the previous year.

Conversely, 76% continue to support hybrid work setups, allowing employees to work remotely two to four days a week—an increase from 54% in 2023.

“While many organizations encourage a return to the office, the survey results underscore a continued commitment to flexible work arrangements,” said Samir Bedi, EY Asean People Consulting Leader.

He added that as Singapore prepares to implement new government guidelines on flexible work in December, a cultural shift prioritizing both employee well-being and business performance is anticipated.