SINGAPORE: According to the EY 2024 Work Reimagined Survey, only 16% of Singaporean employers now support fully remote work arrangements for knowledge workers, down sharply from 42% last year.

The survey, which gathered insights from 17,350 employees and 1,595 employers across 23 countries and 27 industry sectors, reveals a shifting approach in Singapore toward in-person work, with 84% of employers expressing a preference for employees to spend some time on-site.

While fully remote work is seeing reduced support, hybrid arrangements remain strong in Singapore, with 76% of employers offering a mix of remote and in-office work, surpassing the global average of 72%.

Employers are allowing knowledge workers two to four remote days per week—up from last year’s 54% in Singapore, compared to a global rate of 65% in 2023. For many companies, a key motivation for this approach is to foster social interaction and collaborative teamwork.

In contrast, only a small minority—2% of Singaporean employers—require knowledge workers to be fully on-site, compared to the global average of 5%. This statistic points to a continued, though moderated, commitment to flexibility in Singapore’s work culture.

The survey, which includes responses from 1,050 employees and 200 employers in Southeast Asia and specifically 250 employees and 50 employers in Singapore, also highlights employee preferences in workplace flexibility.

Enhanced remote work or flexible arrangements are the second-most significant factor for employees seeking new career opportunities, with 40% of Singapore respondents (matching the global percentage) citing it as a major consideration, just behind higher salaries at 47%, which has a global average of 39%.

“While many organisations are now encouraging more employees to return to the office, the survey results highlight that in Singapore, employers continue to value flexible work arrangements,” commented Samir Bedi, EY Asean People Consulting Leader.

He added, “This commitment to flexibility is promising as we approach the implementation of the new government guidelines on flexible work arrangements in December. As organizations adapt to these guidelines, we expect to see a positive shift in workplace culture that prioritises both employee well-being and business performance.”