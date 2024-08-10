SINGAPORE: One of the country’s numerous expatriate employees greeted Singapore and Singaporeans a Happy National Day on Reddit, writing “59 years of raising the bar!!!!” and enthusiastically listing the many things he enjoys and appreciates about the city-state.

“I f***ing love your country,” wrote u/Redrobbinsyummmm, who hails from the United States, in a post published on Friday morning (Aug 9), adding that not only is Singapore “the safest place in the entire world,” for him as an expat, but it has also “done wonders” for his anxiety.

Interestingly, unlike some others, he loves the weather in Singapore, although he admitted that he understands why others feel otherwise since Singapore is, after all, just a scant one-and-a-half degrees north of the equator.

However, u/Redrobbinsyummmm added that he loves “the food, the culture, the inclusivity, the public sector, the way everyone is healthy, literally everything.”

The Reddit user ended his post by thanking Singaporeans for the warm welcome he has received here as well as for “having such a high moral fiber.” They added that they tell even others that for them, Singapore is “like America but better.”

Commenters on the post thanked the expat for his well-wishes, noting that the post was one of the few positive ones on the thread in the past 48 hours.

“We may not agree with everything the government did, but today is really a day for positivity and love for the country,” a Reddit user pointed out.

And when one commenter wrote, “Thank you for loving our country. It’s not perfect but I like it much more than the other places I’ve been/lived in,” u/Redrobbinsyummmm replied that Singapore and Finland both have “great things going on.”

Another asked him if and when he plans on getting Singapore citizenship.

“The hot weather is a small price to pay for safety where most other countries are experiencing typhoon, flood, heat wave that kills people,” a commenter added.

Others also chimed in with the aspects of Singapore that they appreciate, including sheltered walkways, walkable footpaths, clean toilets, well-maintained buildings, and inexpensive food.

Another expat wrote that they are grateful Singapore has given them a chance to advance their career.

Indeed, expatriates have it good in Singapore. Earlier this year, the Little Red Dot was ranked the third-best city for expats around the world, placing first in Asia. However, rising living costs in Singapore have affected expat employees as well. /TISG

Read also: Singapore lands second on list of countries with highest costs of living for expats