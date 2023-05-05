Singapore band robbed in America while touring; cash, equipment, and recordings stolen

SINGAPORE: In an Instagram post, local band Forests announced that “important stuff” was stolen from their van during their tour of America. Valuable items such as guitars and money were taken from the van in a hotel car park.

“Hey gang, our important stuff got stolen from the van last night, and we’re not even halfway done with the tour :’),” the band said in their Instagram caption.

To cover up the loss, the band members have created a GoFundMe page linked to their IG account for people to send help.

The band added: “I wish we didn’t have to do this but we have set up a go fund me page if you would like to help us out it would really mean a lot to us :’)”

Despite the unfortunate incident, the band said the ‘gig still goes on’. They are scheduled to have 13 more shows before ending their American tour in Queens, New York City.

Netizens have expressed their opinions on what happened to the band.

One IG user stated: “Can you guys make a post of exactly everything that was taken? I will start looking on second hand market places to see if I can find it and report to the police.”

Another IG user admitted: “Uh oh major America moment… this sucks :(“

One said: “I was just telling someone the other day that you’re not a real band until you get robbed in the Bay”. The band replied, “thank you we are finally real band.”

One more IG user remarked: “Classic SF Bay Area problems. No one should perform there ever. They always get robbed when they do.”

