Hazelle Teo dances to her own version of BLACKPINK Jisoo’s dance craze, netizen says “OMG! Make this a trend, babe!”

SINGAPORE: In an Instagram reel, Hazelle Teo shared her dance cover version of Blackpink Jisoo’s solo debut song, Flower. However, she added a little twist by dancing in a gym wearing her white workout clothes and replacing the supposed flower props with dumbbells.

“Nobody: If a flower is already heavy, then what do you call an even heavier flower?” she jokingly asked her followers in the caption of her post and encouraged them to watch the video.

She humorously added the answer to her question in the caption that the heavier flower is called ‘flowest’.

Netizens have expressed their thoughts on Hazelle’s newfound workout activity.

One IG user asked: “How heavy is that?” pertaining to the dumbbells, to which Hazelle replied with “2kg per side.”

Another IG user remarked: “Omg make this a trend babe! HAHA”

Another netizen said: “Dumbbell version of Jisoo Flower Dance. Workout + Dance!”

One more user added: “A little lol from your real answer but too entertaining rather and frankly that you’re a too superly beloving brightest attractively fragrant flower Hazelle to be highly told.”

More IG users declared: “Very creative nice”, “Hmmm…. thats something different…”, You are so strong!!!!”, “i am convinced that to every flower there is something heavier!! you’re so amazing omg”, and “Omgggg! This is damn cool!”

In other related news, Hazelle Teo recently shared a 90-second dance cover inspired by the movie, Burlesque as a passion project showcasing the DJ’s dancing skills. It took her three months to complete this dance cover production. Hazelle Teo admitted that dancing is her first love.

