DJ Hazelle Teo goes back to her first love – dancing; her 90-second dance reel took three months to complete

SINGAPORE: Local DJ Hazelle Teo shared via her Instagram account that she did a passion project that allowed her to return to her first love – dancing. She revealed that her 90-second dance reel took three months to complete and for her to showcase her dancing skills.

“Every year this time, I always find myself doing something close to my heart. In this episode, it’s going back to my roots, and my first love, dance,” Hazelle stated in her post caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hazelle Teo 张颖双 (@heyhihazelle)

The theme of her passion project is the movie Burlesque, which is about a small-town girl who becomes a cocktail waitress in a theatre house and is given the opportunity to perform to restore the club’s glory.

Hazelle Teo explained the inspiration behind her passion project by admitting: “I fell in love with Burlesque the first time I watched the movie. The choreography, the attitude, the sensations had since been ingrained in my mind. I wanted to do something about it. If not now, when?”

The DJ also tagged the people who made this little passion project of hers a successful one. She thanked those in charge of videography and editing, her hair and make-up, the choreographer and backup dancers, the studio used, assistants, light people, and others who willingly helped her.

“I owe you guys so much. Thanks for pitching in my little passion project!” she said.

Netizens shared their amazement and praise towards Hazelle Teo in the comments section.

One IG user revealed: “It is one of my favourite movies toooo”

Another IG user commented: “U totally killed ittttttt”

One more IG user declared: “omg hazelle you slayed this!! keep those dancing flames alive, can’t wait for more of your passion projects”

Many netizens said that Hazelle Teo slayed her dance performance.

