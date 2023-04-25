Michelle Yeoh’s meet & greet had thousands of fans asking her for autographs & selfies

MALAYSIA: After having her historical Oscar moment by being the first Asian winner of the prestigious award as Best Actress, Michelle Yeoh went back to her home country, Malaysia, for her victory tour. Last April 18, the actress had a meet-and-greet session with her fans and supporters at the Pavilion mall, located in Kuala Lumpur.

Thousands of fans welcomed Michelle Yeoh home, and it took her 35 full minutes to get on stage and walk the 200-meter-long red carpet as she was crowded with fans who wanted her autographs and to take pictures with her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Yeoh 楊紫瓊 (@michelleyeoh_official)

In a report by 8Days, the actress greeted her fans in three languages, Cantonese, English and Mandarin. She also expressed that she still felt it was a beautiful dream for the past six weeks after winning the Oscar award.

Michelle Yeoh stated: “I completely feel everyone’s love. Even though I’m not always in Malaysia, my heart is always with you guys because I’m truly Malaysian.”

She also admitted that she feared the Oscar trophy might get missing during her flight to Malaysia. She carried the trophy during the flight instead of putting it in her luggage. Now that she is home, Michelle Yeoh plans to keep her Oscar award in her mother’s place and let her keep it for now.

In an Instagram post, she also shared how she kept her promise to bring home the award to her parents.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Yeoh 楊紫瓊 (@michelleyeoh_official)

It was reported that after her mother’s birthday celebration and the fan meeting, she would fly to London again to work. The actress jokingly stated that she does not rest on weekends.

According to 8Days, despite the heavy rain, the actress continued meeting with her fans waiting outside the mall venue.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg