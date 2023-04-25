Kim Jong Un & Donald Trump at Bukit Timah Nature Park, Queen Elizabeth at Gardens by the Bay, and more — IG user places famous people in Singapore

SINGAPORE: If you’ve ever pictured Harry Potter at a techno afterparty in your favourite club or Pharell Williams busking on Orchard Road, a new account on Instagram may be for you.

@singapore_spotting, which began posting a few days ago, uses artificial intelligence (AI) to place some very familiar faces in some very familiar places they normally would not be found in, such as Queen Elizabeth, may she rest in peace, taking pictures of old-school style at Gardens by the Bay.

In another post, two world leaders were observed getting some much-needed exercise.

The account started on April 20 with a post showing Snoop Dogg and Ariana Grande enjoying a sandwich at the Singapore River, followed by former US President Barack Obama eating cai png at Maxwell Food Centre (we hoped he enjoyed his economy rice) and Post Malone walking his dog at his new BTO estate in Bidadari.

On the same day, the account dropped posts that showed “Justin Bieber telling Frank Ocean how solid his Coachella set was while eating tze char at Kembangan,” Kendall Jenner “having prata after a night out at Zouk.” For wistful fans, “Harry Styles and Taylor Swift drinking Guinness at Clarke Quay but got too much foam.” (Since both are currently single, it wouldn’t be that impossible.)

Spotted in succeeding posts were Spiderman (for whom the heat does not seem to be too much of a problem), Morgan Freeman (at a Kopitiam) and John Wick himself—“Keanu Reeves is a handphone shop ahbeng replacing your screen protector at sim lim square.”

The Instagram bio page identifies the account as “A Midjourney Project | Fictional celebrity spotting in Singaporean settings.”

Netizens appear to be very charmed by the photos and have been expressing a lot of love in the comments.

“omg this is adorbs ❤️❤️❤️” was one such comment on the Queen Elizabeth post. /TISG

