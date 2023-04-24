Fann Wong didn’t want to tie the knot with Christopher Lee at first, says she was afraid of marriage back then

SINGAPORE: In an interview with Taiwanese media, local artist Christopher Lee revealed that his wife, local artist Fann Wong, did not want to get married to him back then.

“My wife had to be convinced by me [to get married],” Christopher admitted as he talked to Peggy Tseng, his co-star in his upcoming movie, Workers.

He added: “She used to be very afraid of marriage and was lacking confidence in it, but she eventually decided to marry me.”

Before committing to the marriage scene, Christopher Lee and Fann Wong dated for eight years before tying the knot last 2009. They had their son, Zed, in 2014, 5 years after marriage.

Furthermore, despite Christopher and Peggy playing a married couple in their upcoming film, both have different opinions on being dedicated to another person.

The Taiwanese actress, Peggy, admitted that she is not for marriage.

She said: “I know I’m not suitable for marriage. It’s not that I’m rejecting it. I just feel I don’t suit such a life.”

When asked if she would change her mind if she met someone like Christopher Lee, she remained grounded in her stance and unmoved by her insight into marriage.

Christopher and Peggy’s movie, Workers, is based on an HBO drama that premiered last 2021.

In addition, it is said that the movie includes a scene wherein a boy accidentally walks on his parents in their bed. When Christopher was asked what he would do when his son, Zed, walked inside his and Fann Wong’s bedroom, he just laughed because he knew it would not happen.

However, in any case, he added: “He would understand that it’s a natural interaction, so it wouldn’t be a problem.”

The Workers is now showing in Taiwanese cinemas.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg