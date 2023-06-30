Joel Choo proposes marriage to his girlfriend of 10 years with gigantic 1000-carat jewel ring at Mount Fuji

SINGAPORE: In an Instagram reel, the recently engaged Joel Choo showed his followers how he practised his proposal to his girlfriend of 10 years. The video snippet showed Choo asking the cameraman to take a video of him in the gym kneeling, holding a kettlebell as a substitute for the ring.

The video eventually transitioned to the couple in Mt. Fuji, where Choo officially knelt and jokingly brought out a ring, the same size as the kettlebell, but now with a gigantic jewel in the middle.

This explains Joel’s caption for the post, which stated: “1000-carat ring proposal at Mt. Fuji.”

Netizens were fascinated by Joel Choo’s proposal stunt, and many expressed their opinions in the comments section.

One IG user asked: “Did you buy that [the giant ring] in Japan or you had it packed from Singapore?!” which another netizen replied with: “packed from sg 😀”

A local artist, Jayley Woo, commented, “Our little brother has finally found happiness.”

Another local artist, Benjamin Josiah Tan, declared: “Hahaha only you can manage something like this and make it romantic. Congratulations Joel!”

Zhang Ze Tong, a Singaporean celebrity, was also curious and asked: “Did u hide that all the way in ur jacket??!?!”

More IG users stated: “She better say yes with a diamond that big”, “😭😭😭😭 WHY SO CUTE ONE”, “They say it’s not about the size but this one a bit hard to deny”, “surprised how she didn’t realise you brought along such a huge ring onto the flight 😂”, “This is too cuteeee 😍😍”, and “So funny so you!! Congrats!! 👏👏❤️”

In similar news, Joel Choo announced his marriage in his Instagram account, in celebration of his 29th birthday.

He stated in his IG caption: “So I just turned 29 today, I guess it’s time to get married soon.”

