Netizens congratulate Ming Bridges for her tummy bump, but the singer says she’s not pregnant, just bloated

SINGAPORE: In an Instagram reel, local singer Ming Bridges shares her de-bloating tips. However, due to her tummy bump, many netizens congratulated her for thinking she would soon be a mother.

“I’ve got some news… I’m not pregnant! I’m just a girl who’s period is due in 2 days,” says the caption incorporated in the reel.

As a post caption, she added, “Who else bloats like crazy before their period? YOU ARE NOT ALONE! There are still days where bloating makes me feel really body conscious but now I love to pretend I’m pregnant, put on something comfy and make light of it all.”

Ming then listed down several pieces of advice on how to deal with bloating if it is getting uncomfortable such as taking walks, drinking lots of water, and eating healthy foods.

“You’ve got this girl! And if not, give yourself some loving and enjoy your beautiful food baby while it lasts 😝 it will pass,” she declared.

Netizens commented on their thoughts in the said post.

Obviously not reading the entirety of the post, many netizens said their congratulatory messages.

One IG user jokingly asked: “Omg is it a boy? Girl? Big Mac? Or pizza? Congrats!”

Another IG user admitted: “Omg what? Hahahaha I congratulated you before I can finish reading lol”

One more IG user commented: “Omg my heart stopped for a second hahaha was so excited”

Some users also stated: “Free pass to sit at Priority seat in MRT”, and “Plot twist.”

Many people were glad as well that she is normalizing the natural bloating of the human body.

“Thanks for normalizing this,” said an IG user.

“Yesss to showcasing real life bodies,” said another IG handle.

