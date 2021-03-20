Simon Yam spotted eating at roadside stall in S$11 cap

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — Simon Yam has so much real estate in different cities globally that he has been dubbed the “King of Property” and he needs wealth managers to help him handle his investments. Yam is rumoured to have a net worth of at least S$95 million, but based on recent happenings, Yam is still a very humble guy. A netizen posted on Tuesday (March 16) a video of Yam having a meal at a roadside stall. It is surprising to find a celeb of his stature at such a place but then there was news about Maggie Cheung shopping at a street market, Chow Yun Fat taking public transport and Louis Koo flying economy.

Yam, who turns 66 on March 19, was described as being very “unpretentious” and the actor happily greeted the crowd that had gathered around him once they found out who he was. Yam was stabbed at a public event last year, but even that did not deter him from chatting with the people around him and looking very comfortable with his new friends.

In a report by 8days.sg, Yam was even overheard saying with a laugh, “I’m afraid nobody will want to watch me if I were to continue acting for another 10 years”, impressing everyone with how approachable he is. People would wonder why a top star like Yam was having lunch at such a down-to-earth eatery. It was then revealed that Yam was eating a simple plate of lu rou fan (or Taiwanese braised pork rice) and some green vegetables.

“I’m surprised to see such a big superstar eating the same thing as me,” read one comment. Another thing that netizens noticed was the cap Yam donned.

According to eagle-eyed internet sleuths (who are probably also avid online shoppers), the cap retails for just 53 yuan (about S$11), a fashion choice that garnered Yam praise for being so “grounded”.

In an interview, Yam once shared that he “finds the greatest joy in buying houses”. He said that whenever he visits a new country for work, the first thing he does is to get a local map and begin figuring out where are the best areas to purchase property for maximum profit.

The actor has amassed over 30 properties in prime locations across various cities over the years. His wife, supermodel Qi Qi, previously explained that he’s doing it all so that their daughter, 16-year-old Ella, can have a better life./TISGFollow us on Social Media

