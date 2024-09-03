SINGAPORE: A Facebook post from former Nominated Member of Parliament Anthea Ong about the shuttle bus that features the images of MPs has received a lot of attention from users on the platform, many of whom have weighed in with their opinions.

Ms Ong, an entrepreneur and social advocate, wrote that “unfortunately” she had seen the shuttle bus empty “more than a few times” over the past weeks since the launch of the shuttle service.

In late June, a free shuttle bus service for residents from Marine Parade GRC, MacPherson SMC, and Mountbatten SMC was announced.

It was said to be a response to feedback from residents and is aimed at helping them get to venues such as polyclinics and grocery stores easier, especially perhaps for senior citizens.

Marine Parade GRC MPs Tan See Leng, Edwin Tong, Seah Kian Peng, and MacPherson SMC MP Tin Pei Ling posted videos of the new shuttle service over social media.

The fact that the bus features their image, along with Marine Parade MP Mohd Fahmi Aliman and Mountbatten SMC MP Lim Bow Chuan on the side of the vehicle, has caused a lot of comments.

“Empathy is the first stage of design thinking,” wrote Ms Ong, quoting, “It is an intentional attempt to keep aside preconceived notions and uncover the real unspoken needs to truly resonate with the users.”

She added that because of the “substantial cost” of the project, there needs to be “clear performance management and accountability measures in place.” However, Ms Ong also wrote that if an initiative “is not doing what it intends, it’s okay to fail fast forward and pivot soon enough.”

Several commenters on her post wrote that they agreed with her concerning the considerable cost of the bus initiative.

“Why the need for shuttle services around this area? For the East Coast plan? This area is just a stone’s throw from Katong and Parkway Parade, I walk my way all the time.

Btw, this area has many private condos and landed properties, the residents in their condo have their own bus services, and the landed properties residents have cars to get around, we don’t need such services.

Pls do your research and studies carefully before you implement anything,” one commenter opined.

Others wrote that they were still unhappy about the politicians’ faces on the side of the bus. A Facebook user who shared Ms Ong’s post wrote, “What an expensive publicity stunt.” /TISG

