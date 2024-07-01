SINGAPORE: The Marine Parade Cluster Shuttle Bus will start running next Monday (July 8), operating between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm on weekdays, except on public holidays.

Registration for the service, designed specifically for Marine Parade residents, started on June 30 (Sunday).

In videos on their Facebook pages, Marine Parade GRC Members of Parliament Tan See Leng and Edwin Tong told residents they had heard their feedback regarding some of the challenges they face in getting to essential services such as polyclinics, groceries, and food centres.

“So, we recognize the need to bring convenience to you. And hence, this new shuttle bus that we are introducing will do exactly that,” said Dr Tan.

The service will have a total of six stops within Marine Parade: TEL Marine Terrace MRT station, the bus stop in front of Blk 34 Marine Crescent, Marine Parade Central Roundabout, Duncan Food Centre, Eunos Polyclinic, and Joo Chiat Complex.

The last three, as well as Marine Terrace MRT station, are pick-up and drop-off points.

“This service is designed to reduce the time it takes to reach key destinations, ensuring a smoother and more enjoyable daily commute,” wrote Dr Tan

He said that the shuttle service’s seven routes have been designed for residents “to easily transfer between shuttle buses for routes with overlapping stops, enabling them to access different divisions within the cluster.”

MP Seah Kian Peng, meanwhile, said that the free shuttle bus service is part of the ward’s WeCare programme.

Mr Tong, meanwhile, said that many Joo Chiat residents had expressed concerns over last-mile connections.

He acknowledged that walking to the MRT station or polyclinics may be a little too far for some residents, especially the elderly.

He explained that those who register would get a barcode identifying them as a Marine Parade cluster resident, which they then show to the driver, allowing them to board the bus.

Residents who may need help in registering may head to Braddell Heights Community Club, Geylang Serai Community Club, Joo Chiat Community Club, Kampong Ubi Community Centre, Katong Community Centre, MacPherson Community Club, Marine Parade Community Club, Mountbatten Community Centre and Siglap South Community Centre, where they can also get a physical WeCare card if they don’t wish to use the app.

Mr Tong, however, strongly encouraged everyone to get the app to track the shuttle bus’s location while waiting at pick-up points.

The service has been called “Singapore’s first cluster-wide community shuttle bus service.” /TISG

Read also: New face with PAP team at Marine Parade causes GE buzz