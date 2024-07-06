SINGAPORE: Some netizens are asking whether the shuttle buses at Marine Parade are unofficial election advertisements since the images of the Members of Parliament at Marine Parade GRC, MacPherson SMC, and Mountbatten SMC are emblazoned on them.

Last weekend, it was announced that a free shuttle bus service would be provided for the residents in these wards. It was said to be a response to feedback from residents and is aimed at helping them get to venues such as polyclinics and grocery stores easier, especially perhaps for senior citizens.

Marine Parade GRC MPs Tan See Leng, Edwin Tong, Seah Kian Peng, and MacPherson SMC MP Tin Pei Ling posted videos of the new shuttle service over social media.

The fact that the bus features their faces, along with Marine Parade MP Mohd Fahmi Aliman and Mountbatten SMC MP Lim Bow Chuan on the side of the vehicle, has caused a lot of comments.

It has also caused speculation that the next General Election, which must be held before November 23, 2025, is coming soon.

u/PhotographOld5934 shared a photo of the vehicle in a post on r/SingaporeRaw on Wednesday (Jul 3), which was captioned: “Isn’t the new Marine Parade Shuttle bus an unofficial election campaign vehicle since the MP faces are on it?”

Questions as to whether the shuttle service will also be made available in other areas where there may be similar connectivity issues have also been raised.

At least one Reddit user expressed dissatisfaction, writing, “They were given a mandate to help SG, not a particular group of people.”

One commenter on the post hazarded a guess that the initiative was to bolster the ruling People’s Action Party’s reputation at Marine Parade, which took a hit last year in the wake of the scandal former MP and House Speaker Tan Chuan Jin was involved in.

Bringing in Ms Tin, who is reported to be hugely popular in her ward, would help, the Reddit user said.

Earlier this week, former Workers’ Party Non-Constituency MP Yee Jenn Jong also raised questions about the initiative.

Mr Yee called the initiative “interesting” but wondered what it would mean for Singapore’s public transport and transport funding policies.

“Singaporeans have often been told there is NO free lunch. Someone pays. Who is paying for the services? PA and CDC? Or the MPs (whose images are on the buses),” he asked.

He also asked how sustainable the free shuttle bus service would be, writing that a similar pilot to improve connectivity had been launched in 2016 in Tampines, although that had been a private initiative, and people who used the service were charged a S$1 fare. However, he added that this did not last long. /TISG

